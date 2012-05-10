May 10 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it launched $3 billion in new five-year notes due June 29, 2017 to be priced later on Thursday.

The notes are expected to yield about 32.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.