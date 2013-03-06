BRIEF-Lloyds completes acquisition of MBNA
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
March 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Wednesday launched its $3.5 billion new three-year reference note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters company.
The notes were launched at about 13 basis points over comparable Treasuries.
Pricing is expected later on Wednesday.
The joint lead managers on the sale are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and Nomura Securities.
Settlement is March 7.
NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".