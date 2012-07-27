July 27 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Friday launched its new $3.5 billion seven-year reference note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, which are due Aug. 1, 2019, are expected to yield about 30 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Pricing is expected later on Friday, with settlement on Monday, July 30.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Citigroup, Barclays, and JP Morgan.