BRIEF-Lloyds completes acquisition of MBNA
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
March 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Wednesday sold $3.5 billion of new three-year reference notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The 0.500 percent notes, due March 13, 2016, were priced at 99.994, to yield 0.502 percent or 13 basis points over comparable Treasuries.
The notes were sold through lead managers, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Nomura Securities.
Settlement is March 7.
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".