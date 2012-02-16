Feb 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $4.5 billion in new three-year reference notes due April 17, 2015.

The 0.50 percent notes were priced at 99.728 to yield 0.587 percent or 20 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Feb. 21.

The joint lead managers on the sale were BNP, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.