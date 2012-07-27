July 27 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Friday sold $3.5 billion of new seven-year reference notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 1.25 percent notes, due Aug. 1, 2019, were priced at 99.573 to yield 1.314 percent or 30 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Citigroup, Barclays, and JP Morgan.

Settlement is Monday, July 30.