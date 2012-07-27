BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings Q1 rental and operating income increases by 128%
* Q1 RENTAL AND OPERATING INCOME IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AT €114 MILLION, INCREASED +128% YOY
July 27 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Friday sold $3.5 billion of new seven-year reference notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The 1.25 percent notes, due Aug. 1, 2019, were priced at 99.573 to yield 1.314 percent or 30 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
The joint lead managers on the sale were Citigroup, Barclays, and JP Morgan.
Settlement is Monday, July 30.
* ACQUIRES UBS'S DOMESTIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES IN NETHERLANDS