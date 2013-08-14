Aug 14 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $3.0 billion of new three-year reference notes due Oct. 14, 2016.

The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.985 to yield 0.88 percent, or 20.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Aug. 16.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, JP Morgan and Nomura Securities.