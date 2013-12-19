Dec 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $1.0 billion in three-year reference notes due Oct. 14, 2016 in a reopening of an existing issue.

The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 100.555 to at a stop yield of 0.675 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio is 3.78 to one.

Settlement is Dec. 23.