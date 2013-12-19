BRIEF-J Trust terminates acquisition of DH Savings Bank
* Says it terminates full acquisition of DH Savings Bank, of which plan was disclosed on Oct. 13, 2016
Dec 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $1.0 billion in three-year reference notes due Oct. 14, 2016 in a reopening of an existing issue.
The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 100.555 to at a stop yield of 0.675 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio is 3.78 to one.
Settlement is Dec. 23.
* Says it terminates full acquisition of DH Savings Bank, of which plan was disclosed on Oct. 13, 2016
(Fixes company code) Apr 14 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 34.71 30.98