OSLO Jan 17 Norwegian rig company Fred Olsen Energy said rig markets were opening the year on a strong note, extending momentum from the final quarter of 2011.

Rig capacity in Norway is booked for 2012 and most of 2013, and the firm sees "continued positive development" in the United Kingdom's rig market and in the deepwater sector, Chief Executive Ivar Brandvold said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)