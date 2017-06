OSLO May 8 Norwegian offshore rig company Fred. Olsen Energy posted first-quarter results short of expectations on Tuesday as it booked a bigger-than-expected net financial expense, the firm said.

Its net profit was broadly unchanged at 369 million norwegian crowns but came short of analysts' expectation for 431 million crowns.

Its operating profit totalled 506 million crowns, above forecasts for 472 million crowns.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)