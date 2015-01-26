Jan 26 Free2Move Holding AB :

* Proposes that EGM decides to take up a loan by issuing convertibles for a nominal amount of up to 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($252,525)

* Says each convertible would have nominal value of 0.06 crown per convertible or multiples thereof

* Subscription price would correspond to nominal value