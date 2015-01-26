Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
Jan 26 Free2Move Holding AB :
* Proposes that EGM decides to take up a loan by issuing convertibles for a nominal amount of up to 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($252,525)
* Says each convertible would have nominal value of 0.06 crown per convertible or multiples thereof
* Subscription price would correspond to nominal value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3160 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen