Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Oct 22 Free2Move Holding AB :
* Says 9-months revenue is 4.9 million Swedish crowns versus 8.5 million crowns
* Says 9-months operating loss is 2.6 million crowns versus loss of 4.9 million crowns
* Says 9-months pretax loss is 0.6 million crowns versus loss of 5.7 million crowns
* Says End-9-months order backlog is 1.2 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1otUPIj Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
PARIS, April 19 France's Societe Generale revealed a new organisational structure on Wednesday ahead of a wider strategic plan to be released later this year.