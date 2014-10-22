Oct 22 Free2Move Holding AB :

* Says 9-months revenue is 4.9 million Swedish crowns versus 8.5 million crowns

* Says 9-months operating loss is 2.6 million crowns versus loss of 4.9 million crowns

* Says 9-months pretax loss is 0.6 million crowns versus loss of 5.7 million crowns

* Says End-9-months order backlog is 1.2 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1otUPIj Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)