Visitors wait at the reception of Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India July 25, 2017.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS), India's seventh-biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy mobile payments wallet provider FreeCharge from e-commerce company Snapdeal for 3.85 billion rupees ($60.04 million).

"Digital payments in India are surging. Government policies are driving a less-cash economy," Axis Bank finance chief Jairam Sridharan told a news conference after announcing the deal.