BENGALURU/MUMBAI, April 8 Indian e-retailer
Snapdeal.com said on Wednesday it bought online mobile recharge
firm Freecharge for an undisclosed amount in a bid to boost its
reach in the fast-growing mobile transactions business.
Snapdeal, backed by SoftBank Corp, competes with
Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc's India unit in the
country's online shopping market, which is expected to be worth
$102 billion by 2020, according to Morgan Stanley.
Easy availability of smartphones and cheap data plans have
resulted in most of those transactions to be made via apps,
where consumers use their mobile phones for everything from
buying clothes to booking movie tickets.
Freecharge allows users to top up amounts on their mobile
phone or internet connections and get coupons as reward for
using its service.
Snapdeal Chief Executive Kunal Bahl said 1 million mobile
transactions would take place daily once the companies are
combined. About 75 percent of all Snapdeal transactions now are
through mobile users, he said.
Freecharge would remain an independent platform even after
the deal, which is expected to close within the next 6 months,
Bahl said, without specifying how much much it paid to buy the
mobile recharge firm.
With the acquisition, Snapdeal would become "the largest
mobile commerce company in India," the company said in a
statement.
