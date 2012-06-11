* Aaron Kushner, 2100 Trust look to buy other newspapers
* Deal includes Freedom Communications remaining newspapers
June 11 A Massachusetts greeting-card mogul, who
wanted to buy the Boston Globe, has agreed to buy the Orange
County Register in California and six other newspapers from
Freedom Communications.
The deal between 2100 Trust, a privately held company headed
by Aaron Kushner, and Freedom Communications was announced on
Monday. Terms were not disclosed.
Kushner, who made part of his fortune through greeting
cards, said in a statement. "As we see opportunities to buy and
support other compelling franchise newspapers we will actively
pursue them."
The former chief executive of Marian Heath Greeting Cards in
Wareham, Massachusetts, Kushner made news two years ago when he
announced he was in the process of lining up investors to make
an offer for the Globe, owned by the New York Times Co.
His name also surfaced as a potential buyer of the Portland
Press-Herald in Maine earlier this year.
The 2100 Trust is becoming a publisher during a time when
newspapers are facing a barrage of challenges including
declining readership and advertisers who are choosing to place
their dollars elsewhere.
Freedom Communications is no exception. The broadcast and
newspaper company emerged from bankruptcy in 2010 leaving it in
the hands of a group of investment companies and lenders
including Angelo Gordon & Co and JPMorgan Chase. The new owners
began selling off pieces of the company.
For instance in November, Freedom sold its broadcast
stations to Sinclair Broadcasting Group in November 2011 for
$385 million.
Freedom's bankruptcy ended the ownership of the Orange
County Register by the family of R.C. Hoiles, who purchased the
paper in 1935 and is known for his libertarian philosophy.
The deal, which includes seven newspapers throughout
California, Colorado and Arizona, is expected to close in about
30 days.