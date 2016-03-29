March 29 UK credit broker Freedom Finance Ltd said it appointed Brian Brodie as group chief executive.

Brodie was most recently sales and marketing director at Virgin Money. He was previously chief executive of HML, a mortgage servicer.

Brodie will work to consolidate Freedom Finance's position in the unsecured and secured market and also develop technology-led growth strategies, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)