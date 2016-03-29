MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 UK credit broker Freedom Finance Ltd said it appointed Brian Brodie as group chief executive.
Brodie was most recently sales and marketing director at Virgin Money. He was previously chief executive of HML, a mortgage servicer.
Brodie will work to consolidate Freedom Finance's position in the unsecured and secured market and also develop technology-led growth strategies, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes