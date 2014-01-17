(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to headline or
text)
Jan 17 Specialty chemicals maker Freedom
Industries Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, eight
days after a leak from one of the company's storage tanks
contaminated drinking water for hundreds of thousands of West
Virginia residents.
The company estimated it had up to $10 million in both
assets and liabilities, according to a filing with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, West Virginia.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)