CALGARY, Alberta, April 14 Penn West Petroleum
Ltd said on Tuesday that it would sell its royalty
interest in some Western Canadian oil fields to Freehold
Royalties Ltd for C$321 million ($257 million) to cut
debt and weather low crude prices.
The deal involves Penn West's 8.5 percent royalty from
production in part of the Viking oil field in Saskatchewan, as
well as royalty payments and wholly owned lands in Alberta,
Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
The sale comes after Penn West reached an agreement earlier
this year with senior creditors to amend some debt covenants the
company could no longer meet after oil prices dropped by more
than half.
Penn West, whose shares have fallen 72 percent over the past
year, said the sale would meet nearly half of the C$650 million
the company has promised to pay the holders of its senior,
unsecured notes.
Freehold, which acquires and manages oil and gas royalties
paid by companies operating on lands they do not own, said it
would pay for part of the acquisition with a C$297 million
equity offer led by RBC Capital Markets and Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce.
The company is to issue 16.5 million shares at $18 each. The
underwriters have the option to buy another 2.48 million shares
if demand warrants.
Freehold said the acquisition of 280,000 acres of royalty
and mineral-title lands would add C$14.2 million to its
operating income this year and was near its current properties.
Penn West shares were up 20 Canadian cents at C$2.78 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, while Freehold last traded at C$18.98,
up 56 Canadian cents.
($1 = 1.2494 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)