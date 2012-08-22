Fremont Partners Pvt Ltd has invested an undisclosed amount in Natural Mantra, an online portal, owned and operated by Happy Earth Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd. The funding will be used to expand firm's product portfolio, operations, supply chain and hiring. Freemont Partners is also providing incubation services to the startup. "Natural Mantra was looking for investors who share our vision of bringing a chemical free lifestyle to consumers everywhere. Freemont Partners brings forth a wealth of experience. We look forward to their guidance to make buying earth-friendly products easy and accessible," said Nishant Nayak, founder, Natural Mantra.

Started in 2011, Natural Mantra is a lifestyle destination that assists shoppers looking to buy natural, organic and earth-friendly products. Currently, the firm has over 2000 products in bath & beauty, home decor, organic food & nutritional supplements, eco-fashion and personal care product segments.

Freemont Partners terms itself as country's first global incubator and accelerator provides seed funding up to $1 million to entrepreneurs focused on technology driven startups. It includes mentorship, strategic direction and access to local and global CXO mentors and partners. The firm has partnerships with Mumbai Angels, MSGA Services Ltd, Nurture Talent among others.

The firm's investment portfolio includes a niche e-commerce player in natural products, a digital marketing company, a global online media portal and a youth based loyalty programme company.

