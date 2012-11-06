FRANKFURT Nov 6 Freenet on Tuesday said it had raised its guidance for the present year, thanks to an increase in subscribers.

Freenet increased its full-year forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 355 million euros, up from 340 million euros.

The company said it expects free cash flow before interest to amount to 255 million euros, and group revenue of 3.0 billion euros for the financial year 2012.

In the third quarter of 2012, freenet AG continued the positive trend of the first half of the year, the company said. And in the first nine months of 2012, freenet AG generated EBITDA of 263.2 million euros and free cash flow before interest of 195.9 million euros. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)