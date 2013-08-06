BRIEF-Powertech Technology unit to fully buy Micron Akita for up to $50 mln
* Says its Japan-based unit plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Micron Akita from Micron Memory Japan Inc, for up to $50 million
FRANKFURT Aug 6 Freenet AG : * H1 EBITDA 170.4 million EUR versus 170.7 million EUR year ago
* Says its Japan-based unit plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake in Micron Akita from Micron Memory Japan Inc, for up to $50 million
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.