BERLIN May 6 German telecom provider Freenet stuck to its guidance for this year and next after posting flat earnings in the first quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged up to 86 million euros ($97 million) from 85.4 million a year earlier, missing the low-end forecast of 87 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

Sales rose 4.3 percent to 748.5 million euros, Freenet said, beating forecasts. ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)