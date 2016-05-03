May 3German telecom services provider Freenet
AG's on Tuesday posted higher first-quarter profit on
growth in customer ownership.
The company said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.1 million euros
($3.57 million) to 89.1 million euros from 86 million euros a
year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of 88.7 million
euros.
Revenue at Freenet, which offers mobile connections and
Internet applications to consumers, rose to 749.2 million euros
from 748.5 million.
The company reiterated its guidance for financial year 2016.
($1 = 0.8683 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Serafin. Editing by Andreas Cremer.)