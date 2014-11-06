FRANKFURT Nov 6 Freenet AG

* Q3 gross profit up by 6.9 percent to 194.2 million euros

* Says Q3 EBITDA climbs by 4 percent to 96.3 million euros

* Says Q3 group result rises by 4.1 percent to 66.2 million euros

* Says group revenue falls by 3.5 percent to 762.1 million euros

* Says customer ownership grows by 0.230 million to 8.9 million