NEW YORK, June 13 Freepoint Commodities LLC has completed a financing and purchase agreement with Covenant Coal Corp to build up its merchant coal business, it said on Thursday.

Freepoint's Commerce Coal LLC subsidiary completed the transaction on May 31.

Executives at Freepoint were not immediately available for comment, and terms of the deal were not available.

Kentucky-based Covenant said in the release that the deal would allow it to expand its coal mining operations in Pike County, Kentucky.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Freepoint is among a group of energy merchants that have acquired physical assets such as natural gas wells and power plants as banks have exited the commodities business.

Tighter government regulations have made it harder for banks to operate and trade in commodities.

Commodity traders have flocked to merchants like Freepoint and Castleton Commodities International, which is also located in Stamford, and larger traders like Vitol and Glencore in the last two years.

Freepoint itself was started by former RBS Sempra Commodities executives with private equity backing in 2011. Royal Bank of Scotland had to divest its portion of the joint venture with Sempra after taking bailout money from the British government.

In March, Freepoint, through subsidiary Freepoint Resources LLC, acquired 66 natural gas producing wells from a unit of Canadian exploration and production company Bucking Horse Energy Inc.

Freepoint's volume of physical natural gas sales grew by 28 percent in 2012, according to transactions reported to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

In November, the company laid off staff in its natural gas group, but said it would remain active in that and other commodity markets.