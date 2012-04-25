* Freepoint buys concentrates trading business to diversify
beyond energy
* Deal comes a year after former Sempra chief David Messer
launched Freepoint
* Federal Reserve required JPM to sell business following
RBS Sempra acquisition
By Josephine Mason
April 25 Freepoint Commodities LLC will buy J P
Morgan Chase & Co's physical metal concentrates
business, reuniting chief executive David Messer with more of
his former Sempra compatriots and building on his plans to
create a physical commodities merchant business.
Freepoint, run by former Sempra head Messer, has signed a
definitive agreement to buy J P Morgan Metal & Concentrates LLC,
the U.S. investment bank's physical base metal concentrates and
copper cathode trading unit, it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The acquisition of this niche metals business, which
includes about 25 staff, is a sizeable addition to the more than
150 employees Messer has hired to build his energy trading
business since launching Freepoint last year with backing from
the $10-billion Stone Point Capital private equity fund.
The deal is also significant for JPM, coming just months
ahead of a deadline set by the U.S. Federal Reserve for the U.S.
investment bank to sell off parts of its enlarged commodity
trading operation that do not meet Fed regulations.
JP Morgan had two years to comply after it bought the bulk
of RBS Sempra in 2010.
The terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory
clearance, were not disclosed. A JPM spokeswoman declined to
comment on the situation.
MOVE INTO METAL
The acquisition makes sense given Messer's background in
metal and concentrates, which are a type of intermediate product
that smelters use as raw material to make refined metals.
Many of the traders that worked for Enron Metals when it was
bought by Sempra in 2002 under Messer's leadership will be
joining the new business. Those include unit head Philip Bacon.
"It's a business we're familiar with because it's a business
we owned when it was part of Sempra. It has a strong merchant
platform for concentrates, provides a diversification from
energy and encompasses a team of seasoned professionals with a
proven record of success," Messer told Reuters in an interview.
The business, which traces its history back to MG Metals,
the Metallgesellschaft operation that dominated the metals
market in the 1990s, will be called Freepoint Metals &
Concentrates LLC.
It will focus on copper concentrate trading, but Messer did
not rule out expanding into nickel, lead and zinc later.
Market sources say the business needs revitalizing after
losing market share following the 2008 buy-in by RBS largely due
to the regulatory uncertainty.
But the newly invigorated team will be up against well-known
trading rivals, including some of the largest, privately owned
commodity houses, including Trafigura, Traxys and Louis Dreyfus
and London and Hong Kong-listed Glencore International Plc <GLEN
L>.
Even so, it can be a hugely profitable business through spot
or long-term contracts. When mine output falls, so do charges
that miners pay smelters to treat and refine their material as
smelters scramble for raw material.
The business has three agreements to buy concentrate that
produce the equivalent of about 43,000 tonnes of copper metal
and 23,000 tonnes of zinc metal per year from Australian copper
and zinc mines run by companies, including Hillgrove Resources
Ltd, Terramin Australia's and Straits
Resources Ltd.
The Straits deal is scheduled to terminate on July 1.
FED DEADLINE
The sale of the unit, initially reported by Reuters in March
and expected this week, will raise further speculation about the
future of Wall Street's growing role in physical commodity
markets. [ID: nL2E8FKFBN]
While the Federal Reserve has over the past decade allowed a
dozen banks to freely trade physical commodities such as crude
oil, wheat and copper, it has drawn a line at allowing regulated
banks to own and operate hard assets, unless they do so at arm's
length under merchant banking terms.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were given five years to
comply with regulations after they converted to holding
companies during the 2008 financial crisis. But JP Morgan had a
tighter time frame after its $1.7 billion acquisition of RBS
Sempra's global metals and oil business in July 2010.
Because concentrates are not traded on any derivative
exchange, the Fed had already required RBS to divest or shut
down the business within two years when it granted approval to
the British bank's acquisition of a stake in Sempra Commodities
in 2008, according to its published order.
Now additional questions are being asked about the future of
Britain-based Henry Bath, the global metals warehousing firm,
because the Federal Reserve previously barred the Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc from owning such assets.
The bank has not received any explicit authorization from
the Fed to carry on operating the business, sources told Reuters
last month. Talks with the Fed continue, sources say.