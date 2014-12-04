NEW YORK Dec 4 Trading firm Freepoint
Commodities and a financing group including KKR & Co are
joining forces to challenge Wall Street's long dominance of
funding the raw materials industry.
Freepoint and recently formed merchant banking group MCS
Capital Markets LLC announced on Thursday a "strategic alliance"
combining the financial might of KKR, private-equity-group Stone
Point and the Canadian pension fund with the trading savvy of
the Stamford, Connecticut-based commodities merchant.
It is a novel model that some expect to become more common
as global investment banks like Barclays and Deutsche
Bank shut their commodity trading desks.
While a growing number of privately held trading firms have
turned to cash-flush private equity groups for capital to back
their operations - including Freepoint itself - few have formed
formal tag-teams in an effort to win financing deals.
"We believe that the firms' skill sets are highly
complementary and will drive increased business activity," which
helped fund Freepoint's launch in 2011. They will seek to
provide "debt and equity financing solutions for clients in the
energy and commodities sector," they said in a release.
MCS, a joint venture between Stone Point, KKR and the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board formed in early 2013, says it has
completed 50 transactions involving over $30 billion --
including a financing and physical oil supply deal that
Freepoint closed July last year.
Riverstone Holdings helped launch commodities logistics and
trading firm TrailStone LP last year, led by former executives
from Deutsche Bank's commodities group. In October, alternative
investment group Oaktree Capital Management bought half of
proprietary energy trader Hetco, promising to plow in more cash
to expand the New York-based firm's operations.
"We believe that there are numerous underserved areas in
energy and commodities that we can target by combining our focus
with MCS' structuring and distribution expertise as well as its
access to flexible capital," said Freepoint CEO David Messer.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Alden Bentley)