BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's units win bids for solar projects
* Says two units win bids for solar power station projects with total investment of about 406.6 million yuan ($59.74 million)
NEW YORK, March 5 Freepoint Commodities LLC, through its subsidiary Freepoint Resources LLC, has completed acquisition of 66 natural gas producing wells from a subsidiary of Canadian exploration and production company Bucking Horse Energy Inc.
The transaction was announced in December and closed on Feb. 28. The gas wells in the Pinedale field in southwest Wyoming are Freepoint Resources' first property acquisition.
* Says two units win bids for solar power station projects with total investment of about 406.6 million yuan ($59.74 million)
* Accord conditional on sale of bank's bad loans (Adds details, background)