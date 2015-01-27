NEW YORK Jan 27 The copper market surplus this year will be smaller than expected due to disruptions in mines and low exchange inventory, Freeport-McMoRan Inc chief executive officer Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.

In a conference call with analysts following the release of fourth-quarter results, he said the market remains "relatively tight" due to below-average exchange inventory. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)