UPDATE 1-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
NEW YORK Jan 27 The copper market surplus this year will be smaller than expected due to disruptions in mines and low exchange inventory, Freeport-McMoRan Inc chief executive officer Richard Adkerson said on Tuesday.
In a conference call with analysts following the release of fourth-quarter results, he said the market remains "relatively tight" due to below-average exchange inventory. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
* Invitation Homes reports first quarter 2017 results, sets 2017 guidance