LONDON, July 9 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc has resumed copper concentrate shipments from its
mine in Grasberg, Indonesia, after a near two-month stoppage
caused by a tunnel cave-in that killed 28 people, Bloomberg
reported.
The agency quoted Rozik B. Soetjipto, head of the company's
Freeport Indonesia subsidiary, as saying that shipments have
resumed but have yet to reach normal levels.
Earlier, Soetjipto told reporters that the company might
fall 20 percent short of its 2013 copper sales target of 500,000
tonnes.
The company declared force majeure at its huge Grasberg mine
in June after the May tunnel collapse, shutting operations while
safety investigations were carried out.