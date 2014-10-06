(Recasts with analyst comment; context)
Oct 6 Canada's Lundin Mining Corp will
buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc's 80 percent stake in the
Candelaria copper mining operation in Chile for at least $1.8
billion, more than doubling its copper output.
A potential sale had been rumored in the media for some
time, but tax issues were said to have held up the deal.
"They were looking for a big project and they wanted to get
more copper," said Kerry Smith, an analyst at Haywood Securities
in Toronto.
With the mine already in production, there was "a lot less
risk to it," he said.
The transaction is one of the biggest deals for a mining
asset since Glencore Plc sold its Las Bambas copper
asset in Peru to China's MMG Ltd for $7 billion in a
deal that closed in July.
Mining mergers and acquisitions have slowed to a crawl in
the past year amid with a downturn in metals prices.
The transaction comes at a time when copper prices have
fallen by a third since early 2011. The metal is currently one
of the more divisive commodities among analysts, with opinions
split over whether it will rally or lose ground during the rest
of 2014.
Candelaria is expected to produce 156,000 tonnes of copper,
97,000 ounces of gold and 1.9 million ounces of silver in 2014.
In 2013, Lundin produced nearly 117,000 tonnes of copper, along
with zinc, lead and nickel at its operations in Portugal,
Sweden, Spain, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Finland and the
United States.
Lundin's purchase gives the diversified base metals mining
company a foothold in the world's top copper-producing country.
"This transaction further enhances our company by providing
increased operational and geographic diversification," said Paul
Conibear, Lundin's president and chief executive.
For Freeport, an Arizona-based copper and gold miner as well
as an oil and gas producer, the sale is an opportunity to reduce
its high debt levels, which total more than $20 billion.
Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said the company remained
committed to Chile and to its other global copper assets.
Lundin is financing the cash acquisition in part by selling
a stream of 68 percent of Candelaria's gold and silver
production to Franco-Nevada Corp for an upfront payment
of $648 million.
In addition, Lundin has agreed to pay $200 million,
calculated as 5 percent of net copper revenues in any year over
the next five years during which the average realized copper
price exceeds $4 per pound. Copper traded on Monday at $3.04 a
pound.
It is also raising $1 billion in new senior secured debt and
about $600 million in equity financing in connection with the
deal.
The remaining 20 percent stake in Candelaria will continue
to be held by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo
Corp.
