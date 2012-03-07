* Operations to resume March 12
* Concentrate sales, deliveries still affected
* Stock down 1.5 percent
March 7 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
said it will resume operations at its Grasberg,
Indonesia, mine on March 12 after a suspension caused by work
disruptions.
The company said on Wednesday that sales and deliveries of
copper concentrate will continue to be affected until it is able
to return to normal production levels at the mine, the largest
gold mine in the world and the second-largest copper mine.
Freeport's projected 2012 sales volumes of 930 million
pounds of copper and 1.1 million ounces of gold, including 210
million pounds of copper and 400,000 ounces of gold in the first
quarter, are under review and will be updated to reflect the
impact of the disruption at the mine, the Phoenix-based company
said.
Force majeure, a legal status under which the company is not
bound by contractual obligations to customers, is still in force
at Grasberg.
Operations at the mine were suspended by Freeport on Feb. 23
because of work disruptions following a three-month strike late
last year.
Attempts to return the mine to normal have been hampered by
protracted disputes between management and unionized workers, as
well as by security concerns.
Intimidation and violence by some workers against others who
did not take part in the strike disrupted operations at the
mine, located in the highlands of central Papua province, the
company said.
Freeport stock was down 1.5 percent at $38.85 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange after the Indonesian
government said it was tightening the regulations on foreign
ownership of mining projects.