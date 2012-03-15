March 15 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc lowered its copper and gold sales outlook for the
first quarter and said its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia
will not be back to full production until the second quarter of
this year.
The U.S. company said on Thursday that operations have
restarted at the mine and milling operations following a
temporary labor-related shutdown on Feb. 23 and a three-month
strike last year.
Freeport estimates the impact from the recent work stoppage
and work interruptions will reduce first-quarter production and
sales by about 80 million pounds of copper and 125,000 ounces of
gold.
The company's previous total sales volume estimate for the
first quarter was for 875 million pounds of copper and 425,000
ounces of gold, including 210 million pounds and 400,000 ounces
from Grasberg.
It is now revising its consolidated first-quarter sales
volumes to 795 million pounds of copper and 300,000 ounces of
gold, it said, citing the Grasberg disruptions.