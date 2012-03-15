* Sees about 30 pct drop in first-quarter gold sales, volume
* Expects copper production to be down by about 10 pct
* Stock slightly higher
March 15 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc lowered its copper and gold sales outlooks for the
first quarter following labor-related problems at its Grasberg
mine in Indonesia and said the mine would not return to full
production until the second quarter.
The U.S. company said on Thursday that operations at the
mine and associated mill had resumed after a temporary work
stoppage on Feb. 23 and a three-month strike last year.
Freeport did not say when it would lift a force majeure at
Grasberg, under which it is not bound by contractual obligations
to customers.
The company's stock was up 31 cents at $38.43 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Analyst Daniel Rohr of
Morningstar in Chicago attributed the rise to the likelihood
that Wall Street had anticipated the lower production numbers.
"It's not like the lost tonnage is permanently lost. They
can recoup it later," Rohr said, noting that the broader mining
sector was up on Thursday.
Freeport estimated that total first-quarter copper
production and sales would be down by about 10 percent and gold
by about 30 percent.
The previous sales volume estimates for the first quarter
was for 875 million pounds of copper and 425,000 ounces of gold,
including 210 million pounds and 400,000 ounces from Grasberg.
Freeport said it had revised its consolidated first-quarter
sales volumes to 795 million pounds of copper and 300,000 ounces
of gold.
"Because of the strike last year, the production outlook for
them had actually been revised down going into this year," said
Patricia Mohr, a commodity market specialist at Scotia Capital.
"It's a major operation ... it's (copper price) is up a
little bit on this," Mohr said. In New York, the key May COMEX
copper contract was up 2.70 cents at $3.8750 per pound on
Thursday.
The company operates mines in the United States, South
America, Africa, and Indonesia.
In January, Freeport reported a 60 percent decline in
fourth-quarter profit, largely due to last year's strike.
At that time, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said
the company estimated that it had lost 165 million pounds of
copper and 170,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 235
million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces of gold in the full
year 2011.
Consolidated sales from all its mines in the fourth quarter
totaled 823 million pounds of copper and 133,000 ounces of gold
compared with 941 million pounds of copper and 590,000 ounces of
gold in the fourth quarter of 2010.