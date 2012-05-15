* Big jump in Chinese copper demand expected
* Freeport confident about talks with Indonesian government
* Stock down 3.3 pct as copper price slides
By Steve James
May 15 The head of Freeport-McMoRan Copper &
Gold said on Tuesday that although copper markets were
weaker than last year, an expected jump in Chinese consumption
should boost investment to find new reserves.
President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson also
told a metals and mining conference that he was concerned about
violence around Freeport's vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia. But
he was confident the company could resolve issues with Jakarta
over moves to limit foreign miners' operations and profits.
Speaking as the copper price was hovering above a four-month
low around $3.50 per pound, he said he saw "positive signs" in
the marketplace, even though it was weaker than a year ago, when
copper was over $4.
Adkerson cited data from a Brook Hunt report showing annual
Chinese copper demand was expected to jump from about 9 million
tons this year to 16.4 million tons in 2025. That would see
Beijing accounting for 51 percent of global consumption of
copper, a key metal in China's infrastructure build-up.
He said that was an indication of why the world will
require "significant amounts" of copper. To that end, Freeport
is increasing its capital expenditure budget to $4.3 billion in
2012 and $4.2 billion in 2013 from $2.5 billion in 2011.
Adkerson said the world's top 10 copper mines between them
produce only about 5 million tons per year, so handling a big
increase in demand would require "significant investment" in
finding new reserves.
"It will make our reserves more valuable in the future," he
told the Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in Miami.
Discussing Grasberg, which was hit last year by a
three-month strike, and moves in Indonesia aimed at restricting
foreign miners' operations, Adkerson said: "We are concerned
about what is going on in Indonesia.
"Number one is the security element. There have been acts of
violence and that is my biggest concern," he said in comments
monitored via webcast by Reuters in New York.
"Also, we had a new situation with our workforce last year,"
he said, referring to the strike that affected Grasberg
production, denting 2011 and first-quarter 2012 earnings and
prompting the company to declare "force majeure," under which it
cannot be held to contractual obligations.
"As companies become more profitable, demands from workers
increase," Adkerson said.
During the strike, the mine on Papua island was blockaded, a
major pipeline to a port was sabotaged, and violent clashes
erupted between police, protesters and militants seeking Papuan
independence from Indonesia.
Last week, the Indonesian Trade Ministry announced plans to
set a new quota for mineral exports, limiting mining companies
to their 2009 or 2010 export volumes. A week earlier, Indonesia
said it would impose a 20 percent export duty on all metal ores.
The Jakarta government is also seeking to renegotiate
foreign mining contracts, increase royalties, and give local
interests a bigger stake in foreign miners' operations.
Adkerson said Freeport, which has operated Grasberg since
the 1970s, was confident about its contract. It has the right to
work there until 2021, with the option for two 10-year
extensions, he said.
Although "voices in Indonesia" are calling for more
royalties, taxes and divestiture, among other things, "we are
dealing with those issues in discussions with the government,"
Adkerson said.
"I am confident we can work it out," he said, noting
Indonesia benefits by getting about 50 percent of the profits
from Grasberg.
He said the Grasberg open pit was nearing the end of its
life and would likely be depleted in 2016, but Freeport was
replacing it with underground operations.
Although Grasberg operations were returning to normal, he
did not say when the company might lift the force majeure. Last
month he said it would not be until operations returned to
normal, perhaps in the second quarter.
Freeport shares slipped 3.3 percent to $33.16 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.