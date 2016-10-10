JAKARTA Oct 10 Mining operations at Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s giant Grasberg open pit site in the Indonesian province of Papua "have returned to normal" after resolution of a labour dispute, the company said on Monday.

"PT Freeport Indonesia and representatives of the PT Freeport Indonesia Chemical, Energy and Mining Workers Union have reached an agreement to end the work stoppage at the Grasberg open pit mine," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters via text message.

The agreement, reached on Saturday, ends a 10-day dispute with workers over conditions including bonus payments. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry)