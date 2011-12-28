JAKARTA Dec 28 Pressure built on an
Indonesian firm on Wednesday to resolve a local dispute with
workers at a Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc mine
that has prompted the union to halt a return to work after a
three-month strike.
The union said there would be no mobilisation to return to
work on Wednesday and not until contractor PT Kuala Pelabuhan
Indonesia (KPI) guaranteed that workers who took part in the
strike would not be penalised.
The delay will push back the resumption of full operations
at the world's second-biggest copper mine, which is on Papua
island, eastern Indonesia. Arizona-based Freeport earlier said
it expected full operations at the Grasberg mine to resume in
early 2012.
"There's no mobilisation today. If there's no mobilisation,
automatically there's no work. Principally we're just waiting
now for KPI," union spokesman Virgo Solossa said by telephone.
The strike was settled on Dec 14 when the union and Freeport
agreed to a pay increase of roughly 40 percent for around 8,000
union members and to a framework for a better deal for roughly
15,000 other non-union workers and contractors.
The resolution, while not all the union wanted, is a
watershed in relations between employers and workers demanding a
greater share of the spoils in southeast Asia's largest economy
at a time of rapid economic growth.
Workers have not returned immediately to the mine because of
delays in organizing transport for thousands of miners in the
highlands of central Papua where security is tense because of a
low-level separatist insurgency and concerns that returning
strikers would be penalised.
Police on Papua also urged KPI to resolve the dispute.
"Contractors must follow the spirit of the agreement between
Freeport and its union so that striking workers can return to
work with a clean slate, no bad records on them," Mimika police
chief, Denny Siregar, told Reuters by telephone.
The police were acting as an unofficial mediator in the
dispute that only emerged at the tail end of the strike, Siregar
said.
KPI sacked 18 workers who failed to show up during the
strike, which began on Sept 15. It will allow 473 other workers
to return under certain conditions, KPI senior manager for
corporate and administrative support, Juarsa Oemardikarta, said
in an email.
KPI is also evaluating the status of 101 workers who have
been suspended, Oemardikarta said. They were being asked to sign
a document agreeing not to join a union, according to Maskat
Kaliky, secretary general of the KPI union who said he had not
seen the document.
Contractor KPI runs the Freeport port through which
concentrate is shipped. It also operates road and transport
facilities as well as mobile equipment and employs 2,100
workers.