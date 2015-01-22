NEW YORK Jan 22 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
said on Thursday it has picked Gresik, East Java, as the
location for its planned new copper smelter in Indonesia, the
latest move by the Arizona-based miner to comply with an export
deal with the government last year.
In a statement, the company's Indonesian subsidiary PT
Freeport Indonesia said it chose Gresik due to the availability
of infrastructure and as a result of a cooperation deal with
state-owned fertilizer firm Petrokimia Gresik.
Details of the agreement with Petrokimia were not given.
The move comes after the country's mining minister warned on
Tuesday the company could lose its permit to export copper
concentrate from its massive mine in West Papua unless it could
show progress in developing a new smelter this week.
According to an agreement signed with the government in July
last year, the country's largest copper producer has agreed to
pay a $115 million "assurance bond" to develop the smelter by
2017.
As part of the terms, it must complete the land acquisition
for the 300,000-tonne capacity smelter by Sunday.
The company has also pledged to invest more than $15 billion
to turn its Grasberg complex into an underground mine after
2016.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto; writing by Josephine
