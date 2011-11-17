NUSA DUA, Indonesia Nov 17 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit hopes to conclude protracted pay talks with striking miners before Christmas, its executive vice president said on Thursday, a timeframe that would keep output and exports stopped for at least five more weeks.

Freeport Indonesia declared force majeure in late October on its concentrate shipments from Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine, due to a workers' strike that is now into its third month and due to last until mid-December.

"Many of our workers are Christians. We do hope that this is not going to go on for too long, and by that time it should be concluded," Freeport executive Sinta Sirait told Reuters, referring to the Christmas holiday on December 25.

Union official Virgo Solossa said the workers agreed with this timeframe because he feared that unpaid workers would be "very emotional" if they did not get pay before the holiday season.

However, Solossa said the company must increase its offer from a current 35 percent rise or $3.09 per hour for any deal to happen by then, showing that the two sides are still not near a deal.

"This good gesture must also be followed by a movement in the figure," Solossa told Reuters.

The union said this week it is sticking to a demand for pay to be lifted fivefold from around $2 an hour currently to $7.50 an hour, a level that Freeport's CEO on Wenesday called "excessive".

The union has also said it would consider an offer for a $4 an hour increase by the firm to around $6 an hour.

Sirait said the firm was considering this demand for a $4 increase that was requested during the negotiations this week. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)