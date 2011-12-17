JAKARTA Dec 17 Striking workers at the
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit
delayed a plan to end a three-month strike and go back to work
on Saturday until next week because of technical issues, a union
spokesman said.
The union representing miners at the Freeport's Grasberg
mine struck a deal over a pay rise on Wednesday and agreed to
end the strike which has crippled production in the world's
second biggest copper mine. It agreed to start mobilising
workers to work on Dec. 17.
However, the union said that it had yet to start
transferring about 9,000 workers who have joined the strike back
to the highland mine, because it needed to work with management
on technical issues such as which division should be prioritised
to be taken up to the mine.
Union spokesman Juli Parorrongan told Reuters by telephone
the workers would return to work next week.