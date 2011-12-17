JAKARTA Dec 17 Striking workers at
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's giant Indonesian
mine delayed on Saturday until next week a plan to go back to
work after a three-month strike because of technical issues, a
union spokesman said.
The union representing miners at the Freeport's Grasberg
mine struck a pay rise deal on Wednesday and agreed to end the
strike which has crippled production in the world's second
biggest copper mine. It agreed to start mobilising workers to
work on Saturday.
However, the union said it had yet to start transferring
about 9,000 workers who had joined the strike back to the
highland mine because it needed to work with management on
technical issues such as which division should be taken up to
the mine first, a schedule of shifts and accommodation.
"Mobilising thousands of workers is not a simple matter
because there are so many things that need to be put in mind to
avoid any disagreements among the workers and with the
management," union spokesman Juli Parorrongan told Reuters by
telephone.
The workers would return to work next week, he said.
Freeport had said it was losing 2 million lb of copper and
3,000 ounces of gold in lost daily production.
Prices for copper, used in power and construction, have
fallen by about 12 percent since the stoppage began on Sept. 15,
mostly due to uncertainty over the European debt crisis, though
supply worries have helped limit the price fall.
Management of the mine did not comment on the delay in the
resumption of work. In a statement last week, it said it was
expecting workers to return to work "in the coming days".
A union field coordinator said workers are also waiting for
a statement from Freeport's subsidiaries, which include a port
operator, caterer and heavy equipment maintenance unit, to
guarantee no disciplinary action would be taken against
contractors who joined the strike.
Hengki Binur, the field coordinator, said another main
consideration was security.
HELICOPTER SHOT AT
The mine in eastern-most Papua province is surrounded by
jungle where rebels and other gunmen roam. Several workers,
security officers and illegal miners have been shot dead while
passing along the mine's main road in recent months.
On Saturday, a helicopter rented by Freeport with 26
passengers on board was shot at by unidentified gunmen after it
took off from Tembagapura town, just below the mine, police
spokesman Wachyono told Reuters by telephone text message.
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait said one
passenger had sustained minor injuries and the company was
cooperating with police to investigate the shooting.
Freeport said it had begun ramping up milling operations at
the remote Grasberg mine, which also holds the world's largest
gold reserves and produces silver, although shipments would be
limited this month.
Shipments of concentrate are expected to be limited until
full operations are restored, which is expected by early 2012.
The strike harmed Freeport's total production, and
fourth-quarter copper sales are now expected to be 800 million
lb, down from a previous target of 915 million.
For gold, Freeport now expects to sell 105,000 ounces of the
precious metal in the fourth quarter, down from a previous
forecast of 305,000 ounces.