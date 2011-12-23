By Olivia Rondonuwu

JAKARTA Dec 23 Thousands of workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's mine in Indonesia will start returning to work on Saturday to end a three-month strike that shook labour relations in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The union at the world's second biggest copper mine will also lift a road blockade that prevented other workers from accessing the Grasberg mine in the central highlands of Papua island in eastern Indonesia, senior union official Virgo Solossa told Reuters on Friday.

The workers agreed a deal with management last week on a pay rise of about 40 percent to end the three-month strike that crippled the company's production.

The union had planned to mobilise workers to return to the mine on Dec. 17 but that was delayed as they waited for guarantees from management that no disciplinary action would be taken against the roughly 9,000 strikers.

"We reached an agreement about the guarantee from the firm just now," said Solossa, adding no action would be taken against those who went on strike.

"So tomorrow we will hold a ritual to conclude this process and lift the road blockade," Solossa said.

Many workers at the Grasberg mine are Papuans and the union said it would hold a traditional stone burning ritual including a feast in which pigs are slaughtered and roasted over hot stones.

Solossa said the workers would start returning to the mine after the ceremony was finished in the afternoon.

The strike is the longest in recent Indonesian history and represents the first major attempt by workers to reap greater financial rewards in one of the world's hottest emerging markets.

A senior Freeport official, Scott Hanna, confirmed Friday's agreement to lift the blockade and mobilise union workers, but did not say when exactly they would return to work.

The firm expects full operations to resume early next year and shipments of concentrate would remain limited until then, Hanna said in an emailed statement.

Union officials say the deal to end the strike fell short of their expectations but still represented a significant advance that could galvanise other unionised sectors of the economy of the world's fourth largest country by population.

The blockade, imposed in October at mile 27 and 28 of the road to the mine, included a big tent inhabited by workers and several heavy vehicles.

Security is poor in the highlands of central Papua because of a low-level insurgency by militants demanding independence for the western part of the island from Indonesia.