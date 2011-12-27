JAKARTA Dec 27 Workers at Freeport
McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's mine in Indonesia halted on
Tuesday their return to work after a three-month strike, pending
the resolution of a labour dispute, senior union officials said.
The delay in the return to work will push back the
resumption of full operations of the world's second biggest
copper mine. The Arizona-based company had earlier said it
expected full operations at the mine to resume in early 2012.
Police called a meeting on Tuesday between Freeport
management, officials at its contractor, PT Kuala Pelabuhan
Indonesia (KPI), and the Freeport and KPI unions in a bid to
resolve a dispute over lay-offs by KPI, Virgo Solossa, a senior
union official, said by telephone.
The meeting ended with KPI officials asking for time to
consult its board of directors in Jakarta.
"The ball is with PT KPI now whether they would respect the
agreement to not do any lay-offs," Solossa said.
"Once they respect the agreement, we will send more workers
to work," Solossa added.
Solossa said if the demand of the workers was not met, the
result could be another strike.
The union sent about 200 workers to the mine on Monday.
Freeport and KPI officials were not immediately available
for comment.
The strike at Freeport's Grasberg mine in the
eastern province of Papua has crippled output and exports from
the mine and shaken labor relations in southeast Asia's largest
economy.
The union and Freeport agreed this month a deal on a pay
rise of about 40 percent to end the strike.
Private contractor PT KPI employs 2,100 workers, mostly at a
port which handles concentrate shipments as well as logistics
supplies for Freeport operations.
The company earlier said 18 of its workers were sacked and
another 101 temporarily suspended in September and October
pending further evaluation.