TIMIKA, Indonesia Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold is loading two ships at its Indonesian
port, sources said on Thursday, in a fresh sign that work at the
world's second largest copper mine is returning to normal after
a three-month strike.
The two ships, with a capacity of 66,000 tonnes, were
destined for India and Japan, but their contents and exact
volume were unknown, said the sources, who declined to be
identified.
Arizona-based Freeport has had a force majeure in place
since last October on some concentrate exports from its huge
Grasberg copper and gold mine in Papua, after workers went on
strike for better pay.
The strike ended on Dec. 14 with a deal over a pay increase,
allowing workers to gradually return to work, but the force
majeure has yet to be officially lifted.
Last week, Indonesia's PT Smelting and Japan's Pan Pacific
Copper said they had started to receive copper
concentrate shipments again from Freeport Indonesia.