JAKARTA Feb 23 Thousands of workers at
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit
stopped working on Thursday following an unresolved dispute with
management, union official Virgo Solossa said.
The move comes after miners at Freeport Indonesia's
Grasberg, the world's largest gold mine and second biggest
copper mine, returned to work last month after ending a
three-month strike that crippled output.
"We put down our working tools this afternoon because the
management didn't abide by the deal we agreed in December,"
Solossa said. He said the stoppage would continue until the
firm's executives changed the board of management.
Arizona-based Freeport has had a force majeure in place
since last October on some concentrate exports from the mine.
The strike ended on Dec 14 with a deal for a pay increase,
allowing workers to gradually return to work, but the force
majeure has yet to be officially lifted.