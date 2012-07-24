* Freeport says contract exempts it from new mine ownership
rules
* Company also considering IPO on Jakarta bourse
* Freeport Indonesia sales output seen at 930 mln pounds
copper this year
By Olivia Rondonuwu and Neil Chatterjee
JAKARTA, July 24 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc has offered Indonesia a further 9.36 percent stake
in its local subsidiary, which runs the world's second biggest
copper mine, a move that appeared aimed at easing pressure over
new mining rules.
Such a stake could be worth more than $1 billion, although
the company gave no estimates itself.
Indonesia's government, which already owns 9.36 percent of
Freeport Indonesia as its only other shareholder, is pushing for
a bigger slice of mining revenues through higher royalties and
new regulations that require foreign miners to sell 51 percent
of assets after 10 years of production.
Those changes have shaken the industry in one of the world's
top metals producers and an export tax and demand for more
domestic refining affected copper shipments in June.
U.S.-based Freeport, the world's biggest listed copper
company, did not say on Tuesday why it had offered to sell a
bigger stake in its Indonesia operations to the government. It
said it was protected from the new rules on divestment by its
long-term operating agreement.
Indonesia will account for a about a quarter of Freeport's
forecast copper production this year.
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait said the
national government had offered the additional stake to the
local administration in Papua province, home of its Grasberg
mine, and that authorities there had shown interest.
"However, Freeport McMoran also sees an initial public
offering as an option for divesting the shares," he said.
Freeport has previously said it was considering a share
offer in Jakarta without indicating its possible size.
Lawyers say that may be a way for the company to manage the
impact of the new foreign ownership rules, and would follow the
path taken by Vale SA in listing a unit in Indonesia.
HARD TO VALUE
If not, it might have to follow U.S miner Newmont,
which has already been forced to divest a majority stake.
Any move by Freeport to sell a 9 percent stake would cut
Freeport's share of revenues from one of the world's richest
mines at a time it needs to invest billions to dig ore from
deeper underground in its remote mountain project.
The value of its Indonesian unit was not immediately clear.
Freeport, which has a market capitalisation of $32 billion,
sold a 10 percent stake in its Indonesian operations to
Indonesia's Bakrie Group for $212.5 million in January 1992, and
then bought half of it back at the end of that year at almost
the same price.
Since then copper prices have soared.
According to local media, Freeport in 2009 offered a 9.36
percent stake to the Indonesian government for $1 billion, but
no deal was reached.
On a sales basis, Freeport Indonesia's output is forecast at
930 million pounds of copper this year, a quarter of the
company's total forecast copper production this year. Its
Indonesia mine also has the world's largest gold reserves and
produces silver.
The local government of Papua, where a separatist movement
has long pushed for a greater share of resource revenues, may be
unable to afford the stake, industry sources said.
Newmont ended up selling a stake to the central government
and to local governments in a deal funded by the politically
connected Bakrie Group.
"The new policy primarily benefits politically influential
conglomerates, especially the Bakrie Group," said Kevin
O'Rourke, an independent Jakarta-based risk consultant.