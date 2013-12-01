TIMIKA/JAKARTA Dec 1 A worker was killed after
an incident in an underground section of Freeport McMoRan Copper
and Gold Inc's giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia,
the company said.
It was not immediately clear if production was affected.
"The Freeport Indonesia command center received a report of
an incident in the West 1E loading area in the DOZ underground
mine," Freeport Indonesia corporate communications officer Karel
Luntungan told Reuters via text message on Sunday.
"The underground rescue team was immediately deployed ...
and successfully evacuated two victims," Luntungan said, adding
that one of the victims had been declared dead and another was
receiving treatment at Tembagapura hospital not far from the
mine.
Company officials could not be reached to confirm if
production was impacted, but this would be at least the third
deadly accident at the remote Papua complex this year after 28
people were killed in May.
Government officials had been informed about the incident,
Luntungan said.
The Grasberg mine, the world's second largest copper mine,
produces around 220,000 tonnes of copper ore a day under normal
conditions, but output has been below this level for most of
this year after several fatal incidents.
The open-pit mine normally produces between 140,000 tonnes
and 150,000 tonnes of ore per day, while output from the
underground operations is 80,000 tonnes.