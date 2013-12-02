TIMIKA/JAKARTA Dec 2 A worker was killed after
an incident in an underground section of Freeport McMoRan Copper
and Gold Inc's giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia
on Sunday, the company said.
Operations and production at the world's second-biggest
copper mine were not affected, a union official said.
"The Freeport Indonesia command center received a report of
an incident in the West 1E loading area in the DOZ underground
mine," Freeport Indonesia corporate communications officer Karel
Luntungan told Reuters via text message on Sunday.
An underground rescue team had evacuated two victims. One
was declared dead and the other was receiving treatment at
Tembagapura hospital not far from the mine, Luntungan said.
This is at least the third deadly accident at the remote
Papua complex this year, including a tunnel collapse in May that
killed 28 people.
Government officials had been informed about the incident,
Luntungan said.
"There is no stoppage of operations and production at the
Freeport Indonesia mining site so far," Juli Parorrongan, a
union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
"However, the workers union urges Freeport Indonesia to
investigate the accident to prevent similar accidents in the
future."
The Grasberg mine in remote Papua, produces about 220,000
tonnes of copper ore a day under normal conditions, but output
has been below this level for most of this year after several
fatal incidents.
The open-pit mine normally produces between 140,000 tonnes
and 150,000 tonnes of ore per day, while output from the
underground operations is 80,000 tonnes.