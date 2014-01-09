JAKARTA Jan 9 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
expects 2014 copper output from its giant Grasberg mine
in Indonesia to increase 12 percent, the local CEO told Reuters
on Thursday, provided its exports of concentrate can continue as
proposed on Wednesday.
From January, mining companies must process ore before
shipping it overseas, part of policies aimed at boosting the
value of exports of raw materials from Indonesia, the world's
top exporter of nickel ore, thermal coal and refined tin.
However, the country's mining ministry has put forward a
proposal that would allow Freeport's exports of copper
concentrate from the world's second-largest copper mine to
continue until 2017.
The company sees 2014 copper output at 500,000 tonnes
compared to about 445,000 tonnes in 2013, Freeport Indonesia CEO
Rozik Soetjipto said in a text message. Gold output in 2014 is
seen at 50-55 tonnes, compared to 37.5 tonnes in 2013, he said,
an increase of up to 47 percent.