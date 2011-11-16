JAKARTA Nov 16 Striking union workers at
Freeport Indonesia's giant Grasberg copper mine are sticking to
pay demands for $7.50 an hour, pouring cold water on government
claims that they are nearing a deal to resolve the country's
longest-running mining dispute.
Miners at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine,
have been on strike since mid-September, leading Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare a force majeure on
concentrate shipments last month.
The country's new energy minister Jero Wacik told reporters
in Bali on Wednesday that the two sides were closer to a pay
deal, with the union having reduced its demand to $4.00 an hour
and the company having raised its offer to $3.09 an hour.
Freeport has not stated its pay offer publicly, though the
$3.09 would be higher than the 35 percent rise the union has
previously said it offered them. However, the union said on
Wednesday it had not dropped its own demands.
Union official Virgo Solossa told Reuters that the union
would re-consider if the company offered above $6.00 an hour,
which would be up from current pay of around $2.00 an hour for
workers.
Wacik said the government, which owns a minority stake in
Freeport Indonesia, was trying to help achieve a deal and urged
the firm to loosen its position to end the strike.
The strike, extended to mid-December, has severely disrupted
the company's production. Freeport has also suffered sabotage to
pipelines to its port and worker blockades on supply routes for
fuel and food to the remote mountain mine in Papua.
Violence has escalated during the strike in a region seeing
a long-running and low-level separatist insurgency, with
unidentified gunmen on Wednesday shooting at both a security car
on a Freeport mining road and a shipping container.
